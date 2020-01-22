USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback retraces down below the 0.9700 figure

  • USD/CHF is under mild selling pressure in the New York session. 
  • Support is seen at the 0.9652 level.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is attempting to rebound from multi-month lows while trading well below its main daily simple moving averages.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The market is trading in a rising wedge channel while bears are rejecting the 0.9700 figure. Sellers might try to bring the market down to the 0.9652 support. If this level breaks under the selling pressure 0.9615 can become next on the bears’radar. However, if the greenback is able to hold its ground near current levels, bulls can try to break the 0.9742 resistance and target the 0.9790/0.9820 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9692
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.9686
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9707
Daily SMA50 0.9814
Daily SMA100 0.9867
Daily SMA200 0.9905
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9691
Previous Daily Low 0.9661
Previous Weekly High 0.9738
Previous Weekly Low 0.9613
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9672
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9668
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9649
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9638
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9698
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9709
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9728

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

