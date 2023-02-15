USD/CHF Price Analysis: Firmer above 0.9200 within weekly bullish triangle

- USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extend the previous day’s bounce off one-week low.
- Upbeat MACD signals, sustained trading beyond 200-HMA favor buyers inside bullish chart formation.
- Sellers need to conquer the golden Fibonacci ratio to retake control.
USD/CHF stands on a firmer footing near 0.9225 while refreshing intraday high during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair stretches the previous day’s rebound from the lowest level in a week with a one-week-old bullish triangle formation.
Adding strength to the upside bias is the quote’s latest bounce off the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA), around 0.9215 by the press time, as well as the bullish MACD signals.
That said, the USD/CHF pair’s current advances aim for the top line of the stated triangle, close to 0.9250 at the latest.
Should the bulls manage to cross the key upside hurdle, the odds of witnessing further run-up towards the monthly high of 0.9291 and then to the 0.9300 threshold can’t be ruled out.
It’s worth observing that the USD/CHF rise beyond 0.9300 won’t hesitate to challenge January’s peak of 0.9409.
On the contrary, a clear break of the 200-HMA level surrounding 0.9215 isn’t an open invitation to the bears as the 0.9200 round figure could probe the downside move.
Even so, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the USD/CHF pair’s February 02-06 upside and the aforementioned triangle’s bottom line, close to 0.9175 and 0.9160 in that order, could probe the bears.
In a case where the USD/CHF sellers keep the reins past 0.9160, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of .9147, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, can be considered the last defense of the pair buyers.
USD/CHF: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.9215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9202
|Daily SMA50
|0.9258
|Daily SMA100
|0.951
|Daily SMA200
|0.9598
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9234
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9138
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9291
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9099
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.935
