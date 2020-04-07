USD/CHF Price Analysis: Falling toward double top support at 0.9744

  • USD/CHF has violated the key rising trendline support. 
  • A move below 0.9744 would confirm a double top breakdown. 

The Swiss Franc is drawing bids on Tuesday, pushing the USD/CHF lower toward for the first time after March 27. 

The pair is currently trading at session lows near 0.9755, down 0.30 percent loss on the day. The spot closed Monday with a 0.27% gain, confirming a six-day winning streak. 

The 4-hour chart shows the pair has dived out of an ascending trendline, indicating an end of the rally from the March 29 low of 0.9502 and appears on track to test the support at 0.9744 - the neckline support of the double top pattern. The pair has failed twice in the last two trading days to chew through offers near 0.98. 

Acceptance under 0.9744 would confirm a double top breakdown and open the doors to 0.9690 (target as per the measured height method). 

On the higher side, a convincing move above 0.98 is needed to revive the bullish setup. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9755
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.9789
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9647
Daily SMA50 0.9677
Daily SMA100 0.9738
Daily SMA200 0.9809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9798
Previous Daily Low 0.9759
Previous Weekly High 0.9796
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9774
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9766
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9743
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9727
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9804
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.982
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9843

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

