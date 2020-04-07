USD/CHF Price Analysis: Falling toward double top support at 0.9744

USD/CHF has violated the key rising trendline support.

A move below 0.9744 would confirm a double top breakdown.

The Swiss Franc is drawing bids on Tuesday, pushing the USD/CHF lower toward for the first time after March 27.

The pair is currently trading at session lows near 0.9755, down 0.30 percent loss on the day. The spot closed Monday with a 0.27% gain, confirming a six-day winning streak.

The 4-hour chart shows the pair has dived out of an ascending trendline, indicating an end of the rally from the March 29 low of 0.9502 and appears on track to test the support at 0.9744 - the neckline support of the double top pattern. The pair has failed twice in the last two trading days to chew through offers near 0.98.

Acceptance under 0.9744 would confirm a double top breakdown and open the doors to 0.9690 (target as per the measured height method).

On the higher side, a convincing move above 0.98 is needed to revive the bullish setup.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9755 Today Daily Change -0.0030 Today Daily Change % -0.30 Today daily open 0.9789 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9647 Daily SMA50 0.9677 Daily SMA100 0.9738 Daily SMA200 0.9809 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9798 Previous Daily Low 0.9759 Previous Weekly High 0.9796 Previous Weekly Low 0.9502 Previous Monthly High 0.9902 Previous Monthly Low 0.9183 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9783 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9774 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9766 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9743 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9727 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9804 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.982 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9843



