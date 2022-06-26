USD/CHF fails to extend the corrective pullback from two-month low.

Bearish MACD signals, sustained break of previously key support line favor sellers.

21-EMA adds strength 0.9690 hurdle, 100-EMA offers immediate support.

USD/CHF remains pressured around 0.9580, after declining for the last two weeks, as it fades bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of April-May upside. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair eyes to refresh the two-month low during Monday’s initial Asian session.

Not only the failures to rebound but the bearish MACD signals and successful trading below the support-turned-resistance line from late March also keep sellers hopeful.

That said, the 100-EMA level of 0.9560 appears to restrict the short-term USD/CHF downside ahead of the aforementioned key Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level near 0.9525.

In a case where the quote drop below 0.9525, March’s high near 0.9460 will be important to watch as a break of which won’t hesitate to direct bears towards refreshing a three-month low, currency around 0.9195.

On the contrary, recovery remains elusive until the quote stays below the confluence of the 21-EMA and the previous support line from March, around 0.9690.

It’s worth noting, however, that the 50% Fibo. near 0.9630 restricts the immediate upside of the USD/CHF pair.

Should the pair rise past 0.9690, the 0.9700 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.9730 could challenge the upside momentum.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected