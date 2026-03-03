US forces destroy command facilities of Iran’s IRGC

US military officials said on Tuesday that they have destroyed command posts of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as well as Iranian air defense and missile launch sites since the start of the joint Israeli-US offensive on Saturday.

"US forces have destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields during sustained operations. We will continue to take decisive action against imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime,” said US Central Command.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.24% higher on the day to trade at $5,345. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 2.01% on the day at $72.75.