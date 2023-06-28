If USD/CHF reclaims the 0.9000 figure, immediate resistance will emerge from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9008. above that price level lies a downslope resistance trendline drawn in late May, which passes around 0.9030/40 before the USD/CHF can rally toward the 100-day EMA at 0.9082.

From a medium-term perspective, the USD/CHF is neutral biased but testing a downslope resistance trendline at around the 0.8970/90 area. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although in bearish territory, is about to turn bullish as it closes to the 50-midline. Meanwhile, the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) suggests buyers are gathering momentum, despite lacking the strength to pierce the 0.9000 mark.

As the Asian session began, the USD/CHF traded with minuscule losses of 0.02%; following Wednesday’s session, the USD/CHF pair rallied from two-day lows of 0.8922 and rose toward a daily high of 0.8687. Speculations of further tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) spurred a leg-up in the USD/CHF. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF exchanges hands at 0.8966.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.