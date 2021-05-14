USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends pullback from key resistance line

- USD/CHF takes offers, refreshes intraday low following the previous day’s U-turn from six-week-old resistance line.
- Downward sloping RSI, immediate support line break adds to the bearish impulse.
USD/CHF stands on the slippery ground while refreshing the intraday low to 0.9045, down 0.15% on a day, as European traders prepare for the bell.
The pair took a U-turn from a downward sloping trend line from April-start recently broke a two-day-old support line. This joins the descending RSI line, not oversold, to keep USD/CHF bears hopeful.
While 0.9000 is the closest the short-term sellers can look for, the pair’s further downside depends upon how well it breaks the tops marked during late December and early January close to 0.8910.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need not only break the multi-day-old resistance line near 0.9080 but should also cross the 100-SMA level of 0.9100.
Additionally, the monthly high near 0.9165 acts as an extra filter to the north.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9045
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.9058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9112
|Daily SMA50
|0.923
|Daily SMA100
|0.9084
|Daily SMA200
|0.9082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9094
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9051
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9165
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9126
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
