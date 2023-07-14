USD/CHF Price Analysis: Drills 0.8570 support within multi-month-old bearish channel

- USD/CHF remains on the back foot at the lowest levels since January 2015.
- Oversold RSI prods Swiss Franc pair sellers within seven-month-old falling trend channel.
- 100-DMA holds the key to USD/CHF bull’s entry; sellers can aim for 2015 bottom past 0.8570.
USD/CHF bears keep the reins at the lowest levels since January 2015, down 0.12% intraday near 0.8575 heading into Friday’s European session.
In doing so, the Swiss Franc pair drops for the seventh consecutive day while refreshing the multi-year low. However, the oversold RSI conditions join the bottom line of a downward-sloping trend channel established in December 2022, around 0.8570, to challenge the USD/CHF bears.
In a case where the pair sellers ignore the oversold RSI conditions and defy the bearish chart pattern by breaking the 0.8570 support, the late January 2015 swing low of around 0.8500 may act as the last defense before directing the quote to the year 2015 bottom of 0.8300.
Meanwhile, USD/CHF recovery may aim for the 0.8600 and 0.8700 round figure but the bulls remain off the table unless witnessing a daily closing beyond May’s low of 0.8820.
Even so, the aforementioned multi-month-old bearish channel’s top line, close to 0.8990 at the latest, prods the pair buyers before giving them control.
It should be observed that the 0.9000 psychological magnet and the 100-DMA are extra filters toward the north.
Overall, USD/CHF remains bearish but the sellers appear running out of steam of late, which in turn suggests a corrective bounce in prices.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8577
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.8588
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8927
|Daily SMA50
|0.8976
|Daily SMA100
|0.9056
|Daily SMA200
|0.9266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes multi-month top above 1.1200
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh a 16-month high above 1.1200 early Friday, rising for the seventh consecutive day to brace for the biggest weekly gain since November 2022. Euro sellers need validation from 1.1180 and mid-tier US/EU data for return.
GBP/USD consolidates near 15-month high, around 1.3130 area; bullish potential intact
GBP/USD enters a bullish consolidation phase and trades just below the 15-month peak. Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle undermine the USD and lend support. Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE also contribute to limiting the slide.
Gold could see a pullback before resuming the uptrend
Gold price is flirting with two-month highs just above the $1,960 mark on the final trading day of the week, as the US Treasury bond yields pause their run of losses. Though the downside appears cushioned by a prolonged weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) across the board.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public. Based on the comment, the commission remains on course, with plans to review the decision.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.