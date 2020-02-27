USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar bouncing after falling to three-week’s lows, trades above 0.9700 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is bouncing from daily lows while nearing the 0.9730 resistance.
  • As the bounce can be short-lived, the level to beat for sellers remains the 0.9680 level
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading below the main daily simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish bias in the long term. The spot is just below the 50 SMA.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
As expected the spot reached the 0.9680 level from which it is now having a rebound. Bears remain in control as USD/CHF trades below the main SMAs. A break below the 0.9680 support can lead to further losses towards the 0.9630 level. Resistance is seen near 0.9730 and 0.9770 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 0.9730, 0.9770, 0.9800
Support: 0.9710, 0.9680, 0.9630
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9725
Today Daily Change -0.0041
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 0.9766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9764
Daily SMA50 0.9738
Daily SMA100 0.9823
Daily SMA200 0.9853
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9779
Previous Daily Low 0.9728
Previous Weekly High 0.9851
Previous Weekly Low 0.977
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9748
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9736
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9707
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9686
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9787
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9808
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9837

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades near 1.10 amid stock market crash

EUR/USD trades near 1.10 amid stock market crash

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 after topping that level earlier. Coronavirus fears trigger massive stock sell-off and weigh on US yields and the dollar. German fiscal stimulus hopes are in play. US GDP was confirmed at 2.1%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.29 as UK adopts tough Brexit line

GBP/USD pressured around 1.29 as UK adopts tough Brexit line

GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.29 yet off the lows as the UK threatens to walk out of post-Brexit talks with the EU within four months. The US dollar is dropping amid coronavirus fears.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market overtakes regulators and central banks

Crypto market overtakes regulators and central banks

The crypto market is going through its most critical hours in this year 2020. The falls of the last few hours are pushing prices to the limit of the bullish scenarios and playing dangerously with the bearish scenarios that were so hard to leave behind.

Read more

WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows

WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows

There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures