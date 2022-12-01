  • Fundamental news in the United States debilitated the US Dollar and boosted the Swiss Franc.
  • Oscillators like RSI and the Rate of Change suggests sellers are gathering momentum.
  • USD/CHF Price Analysis: Break below 0.9300 will exacerbate a fall to 0.9200.

The USD/CHF extended its losses for two-straight days, courtesy of a gloomy economic outlook in the United States (US), as manufacturing activity shrank while the US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightened monetary conditions. Therefore, the US Dollar (USD) weakened, contrarily to the Swiss Franc (CHF). At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9366, beneath its opening price by 0.92%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF is dropping sharply, as shown in the daily chart. The 170-pip fall spurred by the Federal Reserve, slowing the speed of rate hikes, exacerbated the fall from around 0.9530s. Even though the USD/CHF dived sharply, oscillators, like the 9-period Rate of Change (ROC) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed that sellers are gathering momentum, cementing the case for a bearish bias.

Therefore, the USD/CHF first support would be the November 15 daily low at 0.9356. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.9300 figure, followed by the April 12 daily low at 0.9286, ahead of the March 31 swing low of 0.9194.

As an alternate scenario, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9400. Break above will pave the way towards the 20-day Exponential Movin Average (EMA) at 0.9545, but on its way up, the major needs to surpass the psychological 0.9500.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9371
Today Daily Change -0.0093
Today Daily Change % -0.98
Today daily open 0.9464
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9601
Daily SMA50 0.9799
Daily SMA100 0.9716
Daily SMA200 0.964
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9548
Previous Daily Low 0.9432
Previous Weekly High 0.9598
Previous Weekly Low 0.9388
Previous Monthly High 1.0148
Previous Monthly Low 0.9357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9503
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9414
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9365
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9298
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.953
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9597
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9646

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends rally above 0.6800 as US Dollar sell-off continues

AUD/USD extends rally above 0.6800 as US Dollar sell-off continues

The AUD/USD pair trades near a weekly peak of 0.6843, maintaining the bullish potential intact amid US data supporting a slower pace of quantitative tightening. Focus now on RBA’s Governor Lowe speech.

AUDUSD News

EUR/USD holds on to gains at around 1.0510

EUR/USD holds on to gains at around 1.0510

EUR/USD holds on to substantial gains above 1.0500 amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Optimism further fueled the rally as China moves away from its zero-Covid policy.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls conquered $1,800, what’s next?

Gold bulls conquered $1,800, what’s next?

Gold jumped to $1,804.00, its highest since early August. The metal benefited from an extended USD sell-off as US macroeconomic figures fueled Powell’s triggered slump. On Wednesday, the Dollar fell on the back of a dovish message from Fed's Powell.

Gold News

Bitcoin price witnesses 44% increase of deposits to all exchanges in November

Bitcoin price witnesses 44% increase of deposits to all exchanges in November

BTC rallied back into the $17,000 price zone after several failed attempts. Bitcoin price a countertrend move just before November's auction finalized. Still, on-chain metrics suggest the downtrend is not yet over.

Read more

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Low expectations to trigger temporary bounce Premium

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Low expectations to trigger temporary bounce

A flashback to 2019 just before 2022 ends? The last Nonfarm Payrolls release is set to show a pre-pandemic level of job gains, around 200,000. Or maybe lower. However, expect another positive surprise – triggering a temporary Dollar bounce. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures