USD/CHF Price Analysis: Critical moment, pair is vulnerable to bearish reversal

- USD/CHF has been in a rising channel all year with a bullish bias.
- A break below the base of the channel on May 14 brought into doubt the uptrend.
- The pair is now at a critical point – further weakness confirms a reversal; strength a continuation back inside the channel.
USD/CHF is at a critical crossroads in its technical development. Whilst the uptrend remains intact the pair is vulnerable to a reversal if more weakness results in a significant downside move.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
The pair has been rising in a channel since the start of 2024. It is in an uptrend on the daily chart, the time frame used to assess the medium-term trend. Given the received wisdom that “the trend is your friend” the uptrend should continue.
Short term the outlook is less clear since price broke on a closing basis below the red lower borderline of the ascending channel on May 14. It is now debatable whether the short-term uptrend is still intact or whether a new bearish trend is developed.
After the trendline break USD/CHF fell to a low of 0.8988 on May 16 before recovering and rising back up to the underside of the trendline at the current day’s highs of 0.9117.
It is possible this recovery represents what is known as a “throwback” in technical terms. If so, price will probably go lower after “air-kissing goodbye” the underside of the trendline – though this time with more vigor.
In such a scenario, a break below the 0.8988 lows would confirm a reversal of the short-term trend and result in a substantial extension lower, with an initial target most probably located at 0.8878 where the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) converge.
Alternatively a break back inside the channel would reassert the dominance of the bullish uptrend and negate the break down out of the channel that happened on May 14.
Such a move would need to break clearly and decisively back inside the channel on a closing basis, probably with a long green candle or three green candles in a row, the definition of “definitive” in technical terms.
If such a recovery evolves it will mean the break below the red trendline was probably a “false break” and the uptrend remains intact. Such a move would be expected to reach close to the 0.9225 highs of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
