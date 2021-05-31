USD/CHF Price Analysis: Corrective pullback needs validation from 0.9030

- USD/CHF extends previous week’s recovery moves, keeps monthly trend line breakout.
- 21-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-April upside tests bulls.
- Sellers have a bumpy road towards the yearly bottom.
USD/CHF stays firmer around 0.9000 threshold, up 0.07% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session.
The Swiss currency pair’s U-turn from February 17 low, marked the last Tuesday, crossed a downward sloping trend line from May 05.
Although the Momentum line joins the trend line breakout to favor USD/CHF buyers, a convergence of 21-day SMA and the key Fibonacci retracement level near 0.9030 becomes the key hurdle to the pair’s further upside.
It’s worth mentioning that the bulls’ dominance past 0.9030 could aim for the previous month’s low near 0.9080. However, 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the support-turned-resistance line, respectively around 0.9115 and 0.9155, could challenge any extra rise.
On the flip side, pullback moves may take a rest on the short-term support, previous resistance, near 0.8970, ahead of highlighting the monthly low near 0.8930.
During the quote’s weakness below 0.8930, multiple rest-points near 0.8920 and 0.8870-75 might act as intermediate halts before directing USD/CHF bears to the yearly bottom of 0.8757.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9005
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.8998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9028
|Daily SMA50
|0.9166
|Daily SMA100
|0.91
|Daily SMA200
|0.9076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.903
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.903
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.893
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9006
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8991
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8967
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9062
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9094
EUR/USD: Two-month-old support line defends bulls near 1.2200
EUR/USD bulls attack 1.2200 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s bounce off 1.2132 below a convergence of 21 and 50-SMA.
GBP/USD: Eases towards 1.4160 support confluence
GBP/USD retreats to 1.4185, down 0.05% intraday, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable respects a downward sloping trend line from Thursday amid sluggish MACD signals.
Shiba Inu positioned at the apex, as SHIB awaits a trigger
Shiba Inu price stabilization at the apex level of a symmetrical triangle is a bullish development for the briefly traded SHIB. Still, the digital asset may require a catalyst, external or organic, to facilitate a range expansion that overcomes resistance at the 10-day SMA.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.