- The Swiss franc is on the driver's seat, as shown by the USD/CHF dropping 1.82%.
- Sentiment in the FX space fluctuated, with safe-haven peers gaining, except for the JPY.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Subject for a mean reversion move towards 0.9850.
The USD/CHF recovered some ground after falling to fresh weekly lows around 0.9620, bounced off, and reclaimed 0.9700 on Friday. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9695, up by 0.38%.
US equities reflected a positive market mood, but in the FX space, the sentiment was mixed. The greenback staged a recovery, as the US Dollar Index reflected, gaining 0.80%, sitting at 104.631. US Treasury yields fell, though they remained above the 3% threshold.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF shifted neutral biased after tumbling 400 pips from the parity, just above the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9700. Reinforcing the aforementioned is the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), dropping from overbought conditions, under the 50-midline at 47.40. Nevertheless, due to the size of the fall and the USD/CHF tumbling towards the 78.6% Fibonacci level, that would open the door for a mean reversion move near 50% or the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the 50-DMA at 0.9700. A breach of the latter would expose the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9737. Once broken, that would send the pair towards the 50% Fibo level at 0.9797, followed by a re-test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9857.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9695
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.9666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9715
|Daily SMA50
|0.9698
|Daily SMA100
|0.9482
|Daily SMA200
|0.935
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.999
|Previous Daily Low
|0.963
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9898
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9606
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9534
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9894
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0253
