USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls remain in control near 0.8990

USD/CHF locks in some gains in the early European session.

Pair looks for additional gains, stays comfortably above 50-hour SMA.

Momentum oscillator hints at upside momentum.

The USD/CHF edges higher in the initial European trading hours. The pair moves in a close trading range and awaits some confirmation before any directional bet.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF trades at 0.8983, up 0.08% for the day.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart



On the 4-hour chart, the pair has been well supported above the 5-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8977. USD/CHF makes higher lows formation beginning from the 0.8930, where highs are consolidated near the 0.9000 mark.

If the pair sustains above the session’s high at 0.8986, then it has the potential to move back to the 0.9000 key psychological level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at 50. The reading suggests that there is room for further upside to the horizontal resistance level at 0.9020 followed by the previous day's high at 9024.

Alternatively, if price reverses direction, then the first target for USD/CHF bears could be the previous day’s low at 0.8967 followed by the June 1 low in the vicinity of 0.8945 area.

In doing so, the pair would test the rising trendline. The selling pressure would be intensified toward May 25 low at 0.8930 if price decisively breaks the trendline.

USD/CHF Additional Levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.8984 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 0.8979 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9006 Daily SMA50 0.9146 Daily SMA100 0.9103 Daily SMA200 0.9074 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9024 Previous Daily Low 0.8967 Previous Weekly High 0.903 Previous Weekly Low 0.893 Previous Monthly High 0.9165 Previous Monthly Low 0.893 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9003 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8989 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8956 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8933 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8898 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9013 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9048 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9071



