USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls prod 0.9100, further upside appears difficult

- USD/CHF grinds higher after bouncing off 0.9040 support confluence, mildly bid of late.
- 50-EMA, one-month-old rising trend line prods bears amid upbeat oscillators.
- Bulls have a tough road to travel amid presence of multiple EMAs, horizontal resistance.
USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9105 as it clings to mild gains around 0.9100 during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair rises for the second consecutive day while defending the previous day’s rebound from the 0.9040 support confluence.
That said, a convergence of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and an upward-sloping trend line from early May, facilitates the USD/CHF pair’s recovery amid bullish MACD signals and a firmer RSI (14) line, not overbought.
With this, the USD/CHF is likely to conquer the 10-week-old horizontal resistance area, as well as the 100-EMA, respectively around 0.9120 and 0.9130.
However, the RSI line is near the overbought territory and may prod the upside limit in case of the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair’s further upside, which in turn can challenge the USD/CHF bulls afterward.
In a case where the USD/CHF buyers remain hopeful past 0.9130, the late March swing high of around 0.9225 and the 200-EMA level of 0.9260 will challenge the pair buyers.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the aforementioned support confluence near 0.9040 can quickly fetch the USD/CHF price towards the 0.9000 round figure.
It’s worth noting, however, that the USD/CHF pair’s weakness past 0.9000 will make it vulnerable to revisiting the yearly low marked in May around 0.88220.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9102
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9004
|Daily SMA50
|0.9001
|Daily SMA100
|0.9127
|Daily SMA200
|0.9376
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9093
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9035
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9014
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9057
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
