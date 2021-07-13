USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls look to the 0.9200 area

- USD/CHF stalls following a bearish daily impulse.
- Bulls looking for a significant upside correction.
The price of USD/CHF is stalling and has moved into a shorter-term sideways channel which raises prospects of a significant upside correction.
The following illustrates a bullish bias in the daily and hourly chart as follows:
Daily chart
Bulls are on the verge of a move higher as the price stalls near the 21-EMA.
From a lower time frame, an optimal entry point to target the 0.9200 area and resistance structure with the confluence of the 50% mean reversion.
Hourly chart
On the hourly chart, bulls are will be seeking a break of the recent highs and the 21-EMA for prospects towards the target.
