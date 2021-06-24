USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls attack flag resistance around 0.9200

- USD/CHF holds onto previous day’s recovery moves from weekly low.
- Bullish chart formation, upbeat RSI keep buyers hopeful.
- Sellers may wait for two-week-old support break for fresh entries.
USD/CHF buyers jostle with the key short-term hurdle around 0.9195, up 0.10% intraday, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The major currency pair’s rebound on Wednesday forms a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.
With the RSI line flashing a strong level, above 50 but not overbought, the pair becomes capable to cross the 0.9200 resistance and confirm the bullish flag formation.
The sustained break of the 0.9200 enables the USD/CHF bulls to aim for a theoretical target surrounding the 0.9300 mark, also comprising multiple tops marked during mid-March.
During the move, the latest high near 0.9240 may probe the pair’s upside whereas March’s top near 0.9375 could test the run-up challenging the yearly peak of 0.9472.
Alternatively, pullback moves seem less challenging until staying beyond an ascending support line from June 11, near 0.9060. However, the stated flag’s support line near 0.9145 can offer immediate rest should the USD/CHF sellers sneak in.
Overall, USD/CHF portrays a bullish trend and the confirmation of flag can add strength to the upside momentum.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9194
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.9186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9038
|Daily SMA50
|0.9063
|Daily SMA100
|0.9126
|Daily SMA200
|0.9071
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.92
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9239
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8966
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
