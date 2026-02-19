EUR/USD Price Forecast: Tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 47 (neutral) reflects easing momentum. The RSI below 50 keeps momentum balanced and could limit follow-through.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises, with price holding marginally above it. The nine-day EMA has flattened after earlier strength, keeping a short-term cap on recovery. With the short-term average still above the 50-day EMA, the bullish bias persists, though the narrowing spread warns of consolidation.

The initial support lies at the 50-day EMA at 1.1774. A drop back under the medium-term average would strengthen the bearish bias and expose the two-month low at 1.1578, recorded on January 19.

The EUR/USD pair tests the immediate barrier at the psychological level of 1.1800, followed by the nine-day EMA at 1.1833. A daily close above the short-term average would cause the emergence of the bullish bias and open the path toward 1.2082, the highest level since June 2021.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

