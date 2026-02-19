TRENDING:
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

  • EUR/USD tests the initial support at the 50-day EMA at 1.1774.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index below 50 suggests limited upside follow-through.
  • The psychological level of 1.1800 is acting as an immediate resistance.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 47 (neutral) reflects easing momentum. The RSI below 50 keeps momentum balanced and could limit follow-through.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises, with price holding marginally above it. The nine-day EMA has flattened after earlier strength, keeping a short-term cap on recovery. With the short-term average still above the 50-day EMA, the bullish bias persists, though the narrowing spread warns of consolidation.

The initial support lies at the 50-day EMA at 1.1774. A drop back under the medium-term average would strengthen the bearish bias and expose the two-month low at 1.1578, recorded on January 19.

The EUR/USD pair tests the immediate barrier at the psychological level of 1.1800, followed by the nine-day EMA at 1.1833. A daily close above the short-term average would cause the emergence of the bullish bias and open the path toward 1.2082, the highest level since June 2021.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.02%0.09%0.25%0.03%-0.24%-0.10%0.01%
EUR0.02%0.12%0.24%0.03%-0.22%-0.08%0.04%
GBP-0.09%-0.12%0.13%-0.07%-0.34%-0.20%-0.08%
JPY-0.25%-0.24%-0.13%-0.24%-0.49%-0.39%-0.25%
CAD-0.03%-0.03%0.07%0.24%-0.26%-0.13%-0.01%
AUD0.24%0.22%0.34%0.49%0.26%0.14%0.26%
NZD0.10%0.08%0.20%0.39%0.13%-0.14%0.11%
CHF-0.01%-0.04%0.08%0.25%0.01%-0.26%-0.11%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 47 (neutral) reflects easing momentum. The RSI below 50 keeps momentum balanced and could limit follow-through.

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its weekly losses registered over the past three days and oscillating in a narrow range near a four-week trough, touched during the Asians session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to slide further.

Gold yearns for acceptance above the $5,000 mark

Gold yearns for acceptance above the $5,000 mark

Gold preserves 2% advance seen on Wednesday as buyers gather pace early Thursday. The US Dollar holds January Fed Minutes-led gains ahead of more US macro data. Gold needs a sustained break above the key $5,000 barrier; daily RSI stays bullish.

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos rank among the top gainers over the last 24 hours but face critical overhead resistance levels. WLFI gained momentum at the World Liberty Forum, an invite-only conference held at Mar-a-Lago by US President Donald Trump's family, while SKY and ATOM reversed off a crucial support level. 

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale's GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

