The USD/CAD pair touches a nearly two-week high during the Asian session on Thursday and looks to extend the recent move up witnessed over the past week or so. Meanwhile, bulls await a sustained strength and acceptance above the 1.3700 mark before placing fresh bets amid mixed fundamental cues.

The US Dollar (USD) preserves the previous day's strong gains and stands firm near its highest level in over a week on the back of less dovish FOMC Minutes, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices gain some follow-through positive traction amid renewed US-Iran tensions, underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and capping gains for the currency pair.

From a technical perspective, this week's breakout through the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, for the first time since January 22, favors the USD/CAD bulls. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains positive and has turned marginally higher, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum. With the MACD line above the Signal line near the zero mark, the tone improves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 65, above the midline and supportive of buyers.

Meanwhile, the 100-period SMA’s gentle downward slope tempers conviction, but price action above the average preserves an upside bias. The MACD line staying above the Signal line and a widening positive histogram would underpin continuation, whereas a fade back toward the zero line would flag waning momentum. RSI at 65 is not overbought and could allow further extension if buyers maintain control. The SMA stands at 1.3617 and offers nearby dynamic support, and a close below it would open a corrective phase.

USD/CAD 1-hour chart