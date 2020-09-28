USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls aim for key resistance confluence amid overbought RSI

  • USD/CHF fizzles upside momentum while easing from intraday high of 0.9293.
  • 100-day EMA, a falling trend line from June 11 probe buyers.
  • Sellers may look for entries below August high.

USD/CHF eases from the day’s high to 0.9289 during early Monday. Sustained trading beyond August month’s peak portrays the pair’s ability to challenge a confluence of 100-day EMA and a 15-week-old resistance line. However, overbought RSI conditions question the bulls’ ability to extend the six-day winning-streak any longer than 0.9305.

It should additionally be noted that the USD/CHF buyers may have to cross the early July month’s low near 0.9365 and June month’s bottom of 0.9376 to mark their strength.

In doing so, the July high of 0.9467 will be in the spotlight before the key Fibonacci retracements of March-August downside.

Meanwhile, sellers may ways for entries unless the quote drops below the August month’s top surrounding 0.9240.

The September 08 high of 0.9200 and the monthly low close to 0.9050 are extra strong supports for USD/CHF sellers to watch past-0.9240.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9289
Today Daily Change -1 pip
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9136
Daily SMA50 0.9141
Daily SMA100 0.9343
Daily SMA200 0.9517
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9296
Previous Daily Low 0.9251
Previous Weekly High 0.9296
Previous Weekly Low 0.9087
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9268
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9262
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9233
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9216
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9307
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9325
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9353

 

 

