USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish triangle confirmation signals further upside past 0.8900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CHF picks up bids to prod the top line of a bullish chart formation.
  • Upbeat RSI, clear bounce off 0.8870 double-bottom keeps USD/CHF buyers hopeful.
  • Sellers need validation from 0.8880, buyers may aim for 0.8950 on confirming bullish triangle breakout.

USD/CHF remains on the front foot around 0.8920, reversing the previous day’s losses heading into Thursday’s European session.

In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair pierces the top line of the one-week-old descending triangle bullish chart formation.

Adding strength to the USD/CHF upside bias is the quote’s clear rebound from the stated triangle’s lower line, by forming double bottom near 0.8865, as well as the firmer but not overbought RSI (14) line.

With this, the USD/CHF pair appears well set to approach a downward-sloping resistance line from May 05, around 0.8950 by the press time.

However, the pair’s upside beyond 0.8950 may find it difficult amid the likely overbought RSI (14) line around then. Additionally challenging the USD/CHF bulls above 0.8950 is the monthly high of near 0.8995, quickly followed by the 0.9000 psychological magnet.

On the contrary, a one-week-old ascending trend line, close to 0.8880 at the latest, can act as short-term support in a case where the USD/CHF defies the latest triangle breakout by slipping back under 0.8915 level.

Even so, the stated triangle’s lower line of around 0.8865 can challenge the pair bears before directing them to the monthly low of 0.8820 and the 0.8800 round figure.

USD/CHF: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8916
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 0.8898
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8919
Daily SMA50 0.9086
Daily SMA100 0.9172
Daily SMA200 0.9421
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8928
Previous Daily Low 0.8868
Previous Weekly High 0.8995
Previous Weekly Low 0.882
Previous Monthly High 0.9198
Previous Monthly Low 0.8852
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8905
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8868
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8838
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8809
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8927
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8957
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8987

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE

BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE

The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak

EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak. 

EUR/USD News

Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying

Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying

Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.

Gold News

Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains

Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains

Bitcoin price has fallen sharply, staying below $27,600,  as a rise in negative sentiment among crypto market participants weighs on the cryptocurrency.

Read more

Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment

Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment

Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures