USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish triangle confirmation signals further upside past 0.8900

- USD/CHF picks up bids to prod the top line of a bullish chart formation.
- Upbeat RSI, clear bounce off 0.8870 double-bottom keeps USD/CHF buyers hopeful.
- Sellers need validation from 0.8880, buyers may aim for 0.8950 on confirming bullish triangle breakout.
USD/CHF remains on the front foot around 0.8920, reversing the previous day’s losses heading into Thursday’s European session.
In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair pierces the top line of the one-week-old descending triangle bullish chart formation.
Adding strength to the USD/CHF upside bias is the quote’s clear rebound from the stated triangle’s lower line, by forming double bottom near 0.8865, as well as the firmer but not overbought RSI (14) line.
With this, the USD/CHF pair appears well set to approach a downward-sloping resistance line from May 05, around 0.8950 by the press time.
However, the pair’s upside beyond 0.8950 may find it difficult amid the likely overbought RSI (14) line around then. Additionally challenging the USD/CHF bulls above 0.8950 is the monthly high of near 0.8995, quickly followed by the 0.9000 psychological magnet.
On the contrary, a one-week-old ascending trend line, close to 0.8880 at the latest, can act as short-term support in a case where the USD/CHF defies the latest triangle breakout by slipping back under 0.8915 level.
Even so, the stated triangle’s lower line of around 0.8865 can challenge the pair bears before directing them to the monthly low of 0.8820 and the 0.8800 round figure.
USD/CHF: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.8898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8919
|Daily SMA50
|0.9086
|Daily SMA100
|0.9172
|Daily SMA200
|0.9421
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8868
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8905
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8868
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains
Bitcoin price has fallen sharply, staying below $27,600, as a rise in negative sentiment among crypto market participants weighs on the cryptocurrency.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.