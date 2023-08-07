USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounces off 0.8720–15 support confluence, focus on US inflation

- USD/CHF prints the first daily gains in three within one-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
- 50-SMA adds strength to 0.8720–15 support amid bearish MACD signals.
- 200-SMA guards immediate upside ahead of nine-week-old descending resistance line.
- Multiple troughs marked since mid-July together constitute short-term key support near 0.8565-55.
USD/CHF grinds near the intraday high surrounding 0.8755 as it prints the first daily gain in three heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair extends the previous day’s rebound from the 50-SMA.
Despite the pair’s latest rebound from the 50-SMA, it portrays a fortnight-old rising wedge bearish chart formation, currently between 0.8715 and 0.8840.
However, the bearish MACD signals and the 200-SMA hurdle of 0.8790 restrict the immediate recovery of the USD/CHF pair.
Even if the USD/CHF bulls manage to cross the 0.8840 hurdle and defy the rising wedge bearish chart pattern, a downward-sloping resistance line from May 31, close to 0.8860 at the latest, will act as the last defense of the sellers.
Meanwhile, a clear downside break of the 0.8720–15 support confluence, encompassing the stated wedge’s lower line and the 50-SMA, will recall the USD/CHF bears.
Following that, a slew of lows marked since July 14, close to 0.8565–55, will be in the spotlight as a break which will direct the Swiss Franc pair towards the theoretical target of the rising wedge confirmation, close to 0.8470.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8746
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.8727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8684
|Daily SMA50
|0.8873
|Daily SMA100
|0.8944
|Daily SMA200
|0.9155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8783
|Previous Daily Low
|0.87
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
