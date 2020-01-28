USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears hold the baton despite recent recovery

- USD/CHF stays beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement but fails to clear a fortnight-long falling trend line.
- 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to resistance.
USD/CHF pierces 0.9700 by the press time of early Tuesday. The pair have recently been recovering but a downward sloping trend line since January 16 caps immediate upside.
Even if the buyers cross 0.9715 resistance line, 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 24, 20119 to January 16, 2020 fall, near 0.9735 and 0.9750 respectively, could challenge the bulls.
In a case where the USD/CHF prices rally beyond 0.9750, January 10 top surrounding 0.9765 could challenge further upside.
Meanwhile, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.9665, holds the key to pair’s declines towards the monthly bottom of 0.9613 and then to 0.9600 round-figure.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9704
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.9695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9694
|Daily SMA50
|0.9798
|Daily SMA100
|0.9861
|Daily SMA200
|0.9896
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.972
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9681
|Previous Weekly High
|0.973
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9755
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls decline near 0.6850 amid poor Australian data, coronavirus crisis
AUD/USD bounces-off a 3.5-month low near 0.6750 but the recovery appears shallow, with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. China's coronavirus contagion also remains a weight on the Aussie.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce around 109.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off
USD/JPY consolidates the recovery from a nearly three-week low around 109.00. Despite the uptick, the spot remains vulnerable amid bearish MACD and risk-off action in the Asian equities, fuelled by the China coronavirus outbreak.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview for December: Positive patience
Durable goods orders are estimated to increase 0.5% in December after November’s revised 2.0% loss. Ex-transport orders are expected to rise 0.2% following a 0.1% decline. Orders ex-defense will gain 0.5% after the 0.7% November rise.
Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern
Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.
GBP/USD traders await BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off
GBP/USD struggles for direction above 1.3050 amid a lack of major catalysts. China’s coronavirus, fears of hard Brexit weigh on the pair. Recently positive data indicate a less dovish BOE statement and intermediate strength.