USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears hold the baton despite recent recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF stays beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement but fails to clear a fortnight-long falling trend line.
  • 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to resistance.

USD/CHF pierces 0.9700 by the press time of early Tuesday. The pair have recently been recovering but a downward sloping trend line since January 16 caps immediate upside.

Even if the buyers cross 0.9715 resistance line, 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 24, 20119 to January 16, 2020 fall, near 0.9735 and 0.9750 respectively, could challenge the bulls.

In a case where the USD/CHF prices rally beyond 0.9750, January 10 top surrounding 0.9765 could challenge further upside.

Meanwhile, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.9665, holds the key to pair’s declines towards the monthly bottom of 0.9613 and then to 0.9600 round-figure.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9704
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.9695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9694
Daily SMA50 0.9798
Daily SMA100 0.9861
Daily SMA200 0.9896
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.972
Previous Daily Low 0.9681
Previous Weekly High 0.973
Previous Weekly Low 0.9661
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9705
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9677
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.966
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9638
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9716
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9738
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9755

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stalls decline near 0.6850 amid poor Australian data, coronavirus crisis

AUD/USD stalls decline near 0.6850 amid poor Australian data, coronavirus crisis

AUD/USD bounces-off a 3.5-month low near 0.6750 but the recovery appears shallow, with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. China's coronavirus contagion also remains a weight on the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates the bounce around 109.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

USD/JPY consolidates the bounce around 109.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

USD/JPY consolidates the recovery from a nearly three-week low around 109.00. Despite the uptick, the spot remains vulnerable amid bearish MACD and risk-off action in the Asian equities, fuelled by the China coronavirus outbreak. 

USD/JPY News

US Durable Goods Orders Preview for December: Positive patience

US Durable Goods Orders Preview for December: Positive patience

Durable goods orders are estimated to increase 0.5% in December after November’s revised 2.0% loss. Ex-transport orders are expected to rise 0.2% following a 0.1% decline. Orders ex-defense will gain 0.5% after the 0.7% November rise.

Read more

Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.

Gold News

GBP/USD traders await BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off

GBP/USD traders await BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off

GBP/USD struggles for direction above 1.3050 amid a lack of major catalysts. China’s coronavirus, fears of hard Brexit weigh on the pair. Recently positive data indicate a less dovish BOE statement and intermediate strength.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures