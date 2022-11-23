- A softer US Dollar is weighing on the USD/CHF, down by almost 1%.
- A bearish-engulfing candle pattern exacerbated a fall of 200 pips in the USD/CHF.
- Short term, the USD/CHF is downward biased and might test 0.9300.
The USD/CHF dives sharply, extending its losses to two straight days, after reaching a new two-week high of 0..9600, nearby the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9628. Failure to reclaim the former exacerbated a 200-pip fall. Therefore, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9430, losing almost 1%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF daily chart portrays the formation of a bearish-engulfing candle chart pattern formed with Monday and Tuesday’s USD/CHF price action. On Wednesday, the major continued its downward path, after printing a daily high of 0.9533, right at the 23.6 % Fibonacci retracement, defended by sellers, as shown by the USD/CHF plunging 100 pips. Even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) followed suit, it turned flat in bearish territory, opening the door for consolidation.
In the short term, the USD/CHF collided with the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.9488, and a downslope trendline was drawn since the beginning of November. Hence, the US Dollar (USD) buyers unable to break above 0.9500 exposed the pair to selling pressure.
Therefore, the USD/CHF first support will be the 0.9400 figure, followed by the November 15 swing low at 0.9356. A decisive break will expose the 0.9300 figure. Upwards, the USD/CHF key resistance level lie at 0.9500, which, once cleared, could open the door towards 0.9600 and beyond.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9434
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88
|Today daily open
|0.9518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9749
|Daily SMA50
|0.982
|Daily SMA100
|0.9734
|Daily SMA200
|0.9632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9596
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9509
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9558
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9542
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9487
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.966
