USD/CHF Price Analysis: Battles 13-day-old resistance line above 0.9100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF eases from intraday high of 0.9134 during the latest pullback.
  • Normal RSI, bullish MACD favor the buyers, sellers will seek entries below 0.9055.
  • A clear break above 0.9240 will buoy the pair optimists.

USD/CHF recedes to 0.9121, up 0.26% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. The pair dropped to the early-January 2015 lows on Wednesday but the following pullback gains support from bullish MACD and failures to break 0.9055/51 rest-zone pleases the buyers off-late. However, the quote needs to confirm a short-term falling triangle formation to provide the trading strength.

Other than the 0.9130 immediate resistance, a horizontal line around 0.9240 also becomes the key for pair traders to watch as a break of which will confirm double-bottom formation and extend the recoveries towards 0.9370/75 region.

Should there be a further buying pressure past-0.9375, the mid-July top near 0.9470 will be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, sellers will keep staying away unless the pair drops below 0.9050 that holds the gate for the 0.9000 threshold’s arrival on the chart.

In a case where the bears dominate past-0.9000, January 20, 2015 top near 0.8840/35 may become their favorite.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9121
Today Daily Change 24 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.26%
Today daily open 0.9097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.926
Daily SMA50 0.9404
Daily SMA100 0.9553
Daily SMA200 0.9657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9129
Previous Daily Low 0.9066
Previous Weekly High 0.923
Previous Weekly Low 0.9056
Previous Monthly High 0.9494
Previous Monthly Low 0.9056
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9105
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.909
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9066
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9034
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9002
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9129
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9161
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops as Sino-US tensions overshadow upbeat China exports

EUR/USD drops as Sino-US tensions overshadow upbeat China exports

EUR/USD dips as losses in US stock futures lifts greenback. US President Trump orders the banning of Chinese social media apps. SIno-US tensions overshadow the surge in Chinese exports, weigh over riskier assets.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Backs off from record highs hit in early Asia

Gold: Backs off from record highs hit in early Asia

Gold has pulled back from the record high of $2,075. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of both the relative strength index and the stochastic indicator. Daily chart indicators, too, are reporting overbought conditions. 

Gold News

GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3100 amid US dollar pullback ahead of NFP

GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3100 amid US dollar pullback ahead of NFP

GBP/USD slips from five-month high amid fresh US dollar buying. Market sentiment turns sour with American deadlock over stimulus, US-China, Washington-Ottawa tussles add worries to market. Brexit, aid package and US jobs report will be the key.

GBP/USD News

Non-Farm Payrolls complicated by coronavirus and confusing data, dollar, gold implications

Non-Farm Payrolls complicated by coronavirus and confusing data, dollar, gold implications

Are Non-Farm Payrolls expectations too high or too low? The resurgence of coronavirus, confusing leading indicators, and other factors complicate calculations. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph ...

Read more

WTI: Consolidates gains above $42.00 as MACD flirts with bears

WTI: Consolidates gains above $42.00 as MACD flirts with bears

WTI struggles to keep the previous day’s bounce from $41.80. The black gold snapped four-day winning streak the previous day before taking a U-turn from $41.80.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures