USD/CHF Price Analysis: 200-HMA guards recovery moves below 0.9000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF fades bounce off two-week-old support line, keeps 200-HMA breakdown.
  • Bullish MACD, immediate trend line breakout keeps buyers hopeful.

USD/CHF lack momentum while taking rounds to 0.8975-80 ahead of Tuesday’s European session.

The major currency pair broke a two-day-old falling trend line on Monday during its bounce off an ascending support line from late May. However, receding bullish bias below the 200-HMA signals another pullback of the quote.

Hence, a confluence of the immediate falling trend line and a bit longer rising support line near 0.8970 regains the USD/CHF sellers’ attention. Though, any further weakness will not hesitate to challenge the monthly low of 0.8970 before testing the bears with the May 25 bottom close to 0.8950.

On the contrary, an upside clearance of 200-HMA level of 0.8995 will have a bumpy road to recovery ahead of refreshing the month’s high near 0.9055.

Following that, the bullish impulse will help USD/CHF bulls to aim for April’s low near 0.9080.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8977
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.8978
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9001
Daily SMA50 0.9123
Daily SMA100 0.9106
Daily SMA200 0.9073
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.901
Previous Daily Low 0.8968
Previous Weekly High 0.9054
Previous Weekly Low 0.8947
Previous Monthly High 0.9165
Previous Monthly Low 0.893
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8994
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.896
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8942
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8917
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9003
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9028
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9046

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD marks the first daily drop in three as it edges lower below 1.2200 ahead Tuesday's European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed's next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure on the major currency pair ahead of key data from Eurozone and Germany.

GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.

Gold price is reversing an uptick above $1900, as the US dollar bulls are back on the bids amid worsening market mood. The USD is recovering a part of Monday's steep drop induced by US Secretary Janet Yellen's clarification.

XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.

The Fed's still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...

