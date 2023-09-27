- The USD/CHF has cleared 0.9200 and is roping in its highest prices in six months.
- The CHF continues to swoon on the back of a dovish SNB.
- Greenback getting supported by upbeat US data.
The USD/CHF is on track to close in the green for the eleventh straight week as the Greenback (USD) picks up further steam against the Swiss Franc (CHF). US data beats continue to bolster the USD, and rising US Treasury yields on the back of concerns over a potential US government shutdown are adding fuel to the US Dollar fire.
On the CHF side, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) recently surprised markets with an unexpected freeze on rate hikes, and the SNB's rate hike cycle appears to be well and truly over as inflation slumps below the Swiss central bank's 2% target and the Swiss domestic economy continues to show signs of weakness.
Markets see US data up, Swiss data down
US Durable Goods Orders surprised to the upside on Wednesday, with the headline figure for August printing 0.2%, a healthy rebound from the previous 5.6% decline and landing above the market forecast -0.5%.
Next up on the economic calendar for the USD will be Thursday's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, forecast to hold steady at 2.1% for the second quarter.
Friday sees Swiss Retail Sales for the annualized period into August, which last printed at -2.2%, while the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is expected to hold in-line with the previous reading of 0.2%.
USD/CHF technical outlook
The USD/CHF has climbed nearly 8% from July's lows near 0.8555, and prices have vaulted cleanly over the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.9050.
the 0.9200 region is a neighborhood that plagued the USD/CHF with heavy consolidation in 2021.
Despite the recent rise on the charts, the USD/CHF still remains down almost 2.5% on the year, and buyers will need to overcome 2023's cap before moving further.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9216
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|0.9158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.895
|Daily SMA50
|0.8828
|Daily SMA100
|0.889
|Daily SMA200
|0.9033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9117
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9078
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8932
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9143
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9215
