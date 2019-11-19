USD/CHF: On the bids around 0.9900 with eyes on Swiss trade balance

- USD/CHF seesaws in a three-day-old trading range amid a lack of fresh clues.
- Risk-tone stays sluggish with trade/Hong Kong headlines weighing the mood.
- Moody’s downbeat analysis, Trump’s push for easy money add to watch-list.
With a month-long rising support line limiting the USD/CHF pair’s declines, the quote pulls back to 0.9900 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Traders are keeping an eye over the Swiss trade numbers as an immediate catalyst.
Not only Chinese diplomat’s pessimism concerning the trade deal with the United States (US), the US-China disagreement over Hong Kong protests recently contributed to the market’s risk-off sentiment. Also increasing uncertainty was the US President Donald Trump’s sustained push for easy monetary policy to the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman.
Further, Moody’s forecast concerning the global economic situation has been downbeat off-late. The global rating giant recently said that the global economy will remain fragile in 2020 as risks to credit conditions rise. It also said that rising political and geopolitical risks are exacerbating slow growth and reducing economies' abilities to respond to shocks.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields remain under pressure around 1.80% while Asian stocks and S&P 500 Futures also act directionless.
Looking forward, October month trade numbers from Switzerland will offer an immediate catalyst to watch. The headlines Trade Balance flashed 4,020M figures last month while imports and exports grew 16,764M and 20,784M respectively. Following that the US housing market numbers and Fedspeak will entertain the pair traders.
Technical Analysis
Prices struggle between a 200-day EMA level of 0.9917 and a short-term rising support line at 0.9867 amid bearish signals from the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.99
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.9885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9912
|Daily SMA50
|0.9923
|Daily SMA100
|0.9881
|Daily SMA200
|0.9952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9915
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9868
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9978
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9869
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9936
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9958
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD: Bulls regain poise, 1.1100 back on sight?
EUR/USD bounces-off lows ahead of 5-DMA support at 1.1055. Bulls back in charge as broad USD recovery stalls amid trade woes, Trump’s tweet. Focus stays on Eurozone/ US data and trade developments ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: On a 5-day winning streak ahead of UK’s political debate
Signs of political stability and a successful Brexit keep the GBP/USD bulls’ favorite as it takes the bids to 1.2950 while heading into the London open. ITV’s political debate will offer another stage to UK lawmakers after the CBI event.
USD/JPY faces rejection once again near 108.70
USD/JPY is back in the red near 108.60, having faced rejection once at the 108.70 level, as the US dollar paused its broad-based recovery on US President Trump's latest tweet on the Fed rates. Meanwhile, US-China trade deal doubts continue to weigh on the spot.
Gold: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline cap immediate recovery
Gold’s recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement fails to sustained beyond an eight-day high as it slips to $1,470 ahead of Tuesday’s European open. Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $1,445.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.