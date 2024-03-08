USD/CHF loses ground below the 0.8800 mark, all eyes on US NFP data

The USD/CHF pair trades in negative territory below the 0.8800 mark during the Asian session on Friday. All eyes are on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due later on Friday. However, the cautious mood in the market might lift the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) against the US Dollar (USD). At press time, USD/CHF is trading at 0.8775, down 0.03% on the day. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Thursday that he still expects to cut interest rates this year as long as the economic data continues to cooperate. However, the Fed officials need more confidence that inflation is returning to 2% before considering rate cuts. The US labor market data later in the day might offer some hints about the economic health of the US, influencing monetary policy decisions and market sentiment . The stronger-than-expected data could boost the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. On the Swiss front, Data released from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Thursday revealed that Switzerland’s Unemployment Rate eased to 2.4% in February from 2.5% in January. Furthermore, the fall in Swiss inflation in February might fuel expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could cut interest rates later this month. The interest rate in Switzerland has stood at 1.75%, unchanged since June 2023. Financial markets expect the SNB to lower rates in the coming weeks. Market players will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls for February, which is expected to see a 200K job addition. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate is forecast to hold steady at 3.7%, and finally, the Average Hourly Earnings are projected to drop to 0.2% MoM from 0.6% MoM in January.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.