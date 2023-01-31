USD/CHF licks its wounds after the biggest daily fall in 10 weeks, focus on Fed Chair Powell

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Join Telegram
  • USD/CHF holds lower grounds after declining the most since late November.
  • Broad US Dollar weakness favored bears despite downbeat Swiss Retail Sales.
  • Softer US Employment Cost Index, Consumer Confidence joined firmer equities to weigh on USD ahead of Fed’s verdict.
  • Fed’s 0.25% rate hike is almost given and hence Powell need to save the USD with his hawkish statements.

USD/CHF steadies around 0.9160 after marking the biggest daily slump in nearly 2.5 months the previous day. The Swiss currency pair’s fall on Tuesday could be linked to the broad US Dollar weakness and the firmer equities, which in turn enabled the quote to ignore downbeat data at home.

That said, the Swiss Retail Sales for December slumped to -2.8% YoY versus 2.6% expected and -1.4% prior.

On the other hand, the US Employment Cost Index (ECI) for the fourth quarter (Q4) gained major attention as it eased to 1.0% versus 1.1% market forecasts and 1.2% prior readings. Further, the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence eased to 107.10 in January versus 108.3 prior. It should be noted that no major attention could be given to the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for January which rose to 44.3 versus 41 expected and 44.9 previous readings.

Further, upbeat Wall Street closing, due to firmer earnings from industry majors like General Motors, Exxon and McDonalds, also exert downside pressure on the US Treasury bond yields and favored the US Dollar bears.

Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a three-day rebound, staying defensive near 102.00 by the press time.

Moving on, multiple US PMIs for January may entertain USD/CHF pair traders ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. Even so, major attention will be on how Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could defend his hawkish bias as the 0.25% rate hike is already priced-in.

Also read: Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, why the US Dollar would rise

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of the two-week-old ascending trend line, now immediate resistance around 0.9205, directs USD/CHF towards the previous monthly low of 0.9085.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9159
Today Daily Change -0.0094
Today Daily Change % -1.02%
Today daily open 0.9253
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9245
Daily SMA50 0.9312
Daily SMA100 0.9567
Daily SMA200 0.963
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9257
Previous Daily Low 0.9182
Previous Weekly High 0.928
Previous Weekly Low 0.9158
Previous Monthly High 0.9471
Previous Monthly Low 0.9201
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9228
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9211
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9205
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9156
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.913
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9279
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9305
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9354

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD is on the verge of a run lower after Jobs data miss depending in the Fed

NZD/USD is on the verge of a run lower after Jobs data miss depending in the Fed

NZD/USD has dropped following the New Zealand jobs data. The data is not as strong as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand expected and hence the sell-off in the kiwi. Prior to the data, NZD/USD was around flat on the day and traded between a low of 0.6413 and 0.6479, recoiling some of the day's losses as the US Dollar piped down ahead of critical events for the remainder of the week. 

NZD/USD News

EUR/USD struggles to extend gains above 1.0870 as focus shifts to Fed-ECB policy

EUR/USD struggles to extend gains above 1.0870 as focus shifts to Fed-ECB policy

The EUR/USD pair is showing signs of a loss in the upside momentum after reaching to near the immediate resistance of 1.0870 in the early Tokyo session. The shared currency pair has already displayed a responsive buying action after dropping to near the round-level support at 1.0800.

EUR/USD News

Gold's fades rebound ahead of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

Gold's fades rebound ahead of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery beyond $1,930-28 as the market braces for the key Federal Reserve (Fed) verdict on Wednesday. The yellow metal managed to cheer the broad US Dollar weakness, backed by the United States data and firmer equities.

Gold News

Celsius inflated CEL’s price, helped insiders like CEO Mashinsky realize profits: Bankruptcy examiner

Celsius inflated CEL’s price, helped insiders like CEO Mashinsky realize profits: Bankruptcy examiner

Celsius bankruptcy proceedings are no less surprising than FTX’s, as the unraveling of the case continues to surprise everyone. In line with the same, the United States appointed independent examiner’s report dictates that Celsius was involved in fraud.

Read more

On the brink of recession? ECB, inflation and what should investors do

On the brink of recession? ECB, inflation and what should investors do

While prices have started to decline moderately, they’re still nowhere near any economically reasonable level. So, the question remains whether a recession is inevitable. If it is, how severe will it be and is there anything retail investors can do to protect themselves?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures