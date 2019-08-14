USD/CHF: Lack of fresh clues restrict latest recovery

- USD/CHF reverses from weekly tops amid few fresh catalysts.
- Risk tone modestly unchanged as Hong Kong protests continues, absence of US-China news.
- Cautious trading ahead of data from the key Asian economies also plays its role.
USD/CHF fails to carry the previous run-up as it declines to 0.9765 during early Wednesday. The pair earlier flashed the weekly high in reaction to the trade positive headlines from the US.
Having initially announced fresh tariffs on Chinese goods starting from September 01, the US President Donald Trump postponed, via Twitter, the punitive measure on some of the goods till mid-December. It was also mentioned that the US and Chinese diplomats are again discussing trade ahead of September 01 meeting.
Investors reacted positively to the news and quit their prior longs of safe-havens like the Japanese Yen (JPY), Gold and the Swiss Franc (CHF).
However, happy times didn’t last too long as Asian traders concentrated on more than ten-week-old protests at Hong Kong while remaining cautiously ahead of the key wages data from Australia and activity numbers from China.
The global barometer of risk sentiment, the US treasury yield, grew four basis points (bps) on Tuesday but is so far taking rounds to 1.69% by the press time.
Technical Analysis
July 22 low around 0.9800, followed by 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level near 0.9823, cap the pair’s near-term upside. On the flip side, 0.9690 and 0.9660 can keep the sellers happy for the time being ahead of pushing them to 0.9600 round-figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped by 6-week long descending trend-line
Having registered another failure to cross six-week-old descending trend-line, EUR/USD trades near 1.1180 during Wednesday morning in Asia. 4H 100MA becomes the immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD shows less reaction to latest Brexit headlines
GBP/USD keeps taking the rounds to two-day long ascending support-line while trading near 1.2060 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Rebel MPs readying for early-September action.
USD/JPY bulls putting the breaks before 107 resistance following bull spike overnight
USD/JPY is currently trading at 106.34, -0.36% on the Asian session so far. USD/JPY soared from 105.40 to a high of 106.98 overnight on US tariff headlines, which made the yen the day’s worst performer following a bounce-back in risk appetite.
Gold: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
Trump Delays China Tariffs, How Durable is the Bottom in FX?
Currencies and equities raced higher after President Trump said he would delay tariffs on Chinese imports. He said "We're doing this for the Christmas season. Just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers."