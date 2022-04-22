- US dollar rises sharply across the board during the American session amid risk aversion.
- S&P 500 falls more than 1% for the second day in a row.
- USD/CHF accelerates to the upside, eyes 0.9600.
The USD/CHF is rising sharply, approaching 0.9600 on Friday, boosted by a stronger US dollar across the board. The DXY is up 0.60%, trading above 101.00, at the highest since March 2020.
More than a rally
The US dollar gained speed during the American session and boosted USD/CHF to 0.9590, the highest level since June 2020. It remains near the top, holding onto significant gains.
Expectations for a more aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve continue to weigh on markets. In Wall Street, main indices are falling more than 1% for the second day in a row. US yields are relatively steady on Friday, holding near multi-year highs.
Economic data from the US came in mixed on Friday with the S&P Global PMI. The Manufacturing index rose unexpectedly to the strongest in nine-month while the Service sector indicator tumbled to the lowest in three months. Next week's data includes the first estimate of Q1 GDP.
Above the 200-week SMA
The USD/CHF is about to post the third weekly gain in a row, accumulating a gain of more than 300 pips. The weekly close will be the first one above the 200-week Simple Moving Average in two years.
USD/CHF weekly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9578
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.9532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9353
|Daily SMA50
|0.9301
|Daily SMA100
|0.9252
|Daily SMA200
|0.9226
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9553
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9457
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9443
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9287
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9475
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9571
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.961
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
