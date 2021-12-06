USD/CHF jumps to four-day high, bulls looking to seize control above 0.9220 hurdle

- A combination of factors prompted some short-covering around USD/CHF on Monday.
- Easing Omicron fears boosted investors’ confidence and undermined the safe-haven CHF.
- The USD drew support from hawkish Fed expectations and rebounding US bond yields.
The USD/CHF pair shot to a four-day high during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated a few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.9220 region, still up nearly 0.45% for the day.
The pair once again showed some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA and attracted fresh buying near the 0.9160 area on the first day of a new week. The risk-on impulse in the financial markets undermined the safe-haven currency. This, along with sustained US dollar buying interest, provided a goodish lift to the USD/CHF pair.
Reports that Omicron patients only had relatively mild symptoms eased fears about the potential economic fallout from the new variant of the coronavirus and boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the global equity markets, which, in turn, drove flows away from traditional safe-haven currencies.
On the other hand, the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and provided an additional lift to the USD/CHF pair. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual interest rate hike by May 2022 amid worries about stubbornly high inflationary pressures.
Apart from this, a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields further benefitted the greenback and pushed the USD/CHF pair beyond the 0.9215-20 supply zone. This could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders, though the lack of a strong follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the USD/CHF pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for additional near-term gains and a move towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 0.9265-70 region.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9219
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|0.918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9242
|Daily SMA50
|0.923
|Daily SMA100
|0.92
|Daily SMA200
|0.9182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9273
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.921
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9262
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
