  • US dollar's rally reaches prices above 1.0000 for the first time since June.
  • The greenback surges on hawkish Fed hopes and geopolitical concerns.
  • USD/CHF seen at 0.9600 by year-end – UBS.

The US dollar is extending its four-day rally on Monday, and has launched a first attempt to break above 1.0000 on Monday’s US session. The paor remains 0.7% higher on the daily chart, to maintain a sharp four-day rally against the swissie.

A hawkish Fed and geopolitical fears are boosting USD demand

Last Friday’s buoyant US Nonfarm payrolls report has reaffirmed investor’s bets for another aggressive rate hike at the Federal Reserve meeting due later this week US bond’s yields rose sharply after the release of the US employment report, giving a fresh boost to the US dollar.

US Non-Farm Payrolls increased by 263,000 in September, beating expectations of a 250,000 increment, while the unemployment level declined to a 50-year low 3,5% from 3,7% in the previous month. 

Furthermore, the escalation on the Ukrainian war, with Russia launching on Monday the biggest air strike since the war stared, has increased risk aversion at the start of the week, ultimately favouring the safe-haven USD.

USD/CHF to decline towards 0.96 by year-end – UBS

Currency analysts at UBS, however, observe the current US dollar rally as a good selling opportunity: “While Swiss inflation moderated both on a YoY and MoM basis in September, we believe the SNB remains on a tightening path and wants a stronger CHF to continue to fight inflation (…) Any rally toward USD/CHF 0.99 or higher is a good opportunity to sell the greenback in favor of the franc, in our view, forecasting the pair to hit 0.96 by year-end and 0.92 by June next year.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0005
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 0.994
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9761
Daily SMA50 0.9677
Daily SMA100 0.968
Daily SMA200 0.9531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9954
Previous Daily Low 0.9877
Previous Weekly High 0.9954
Previous Weekly Low 0.9781
Previous Monthly High 0.9966
Previous Monthly Low 0.948
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9906
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9893
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9847
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9817
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.997
Daily Pivot Point R2 1
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0047

 

 

 

