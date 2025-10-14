The USD/CHF pair loses ground to around 0.8030 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) amid economic uncertainty and a cautious mood. Traders will keep an eye on the Swiss Producer and Import Prices data for September, along with the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell speech later on Tuesday.

The ongoing US government shutdown raised concerns over the impact on the US economy, which could drag the Greenback lower against the CHF. The US federal shutdown has entered its third week with no resolution in sight. The Senate returns Tuesday and is expected to vote again on a House-passed measure to fund the government.

The US and China on Tuesday will begin charging additional port fees on ocean shipping companies that transport everything from holiday toys to crude oil, turning the high seas into a critical battlefield in the world's two biggest economies' trade war. The US is scheduled to start collecting fees on October 14. Fears of renewed trade tensions between the US and China could boost the safe-haven flows, benefiting the CHF.

The Swiss Producer and Import Prices data for September might offer some hints about inflation in Switzerland and the interest rate path. Barclays and Bloomberg Economics expect the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to lower borrowing costs by a quarter-point to -0.25% at the December meeting.

“The impact of a strong Swiss franc on domestic prices and the hit to growth of higher-than-expected US tariffs are key risks for the SNB,” said Jean Dalbard of Bloomberg Economics “We expect the Swiss central bank to cut rates in December if the currency remains strong,” added Dalbard.