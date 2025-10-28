USD/CHF holds losses below 0.7950 due to diminished odds of SNB’s policy easing

USD/CHF loses ground for the fourth successive session, trading around 0.7940 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair faces challenges as the Swiss Franc (CHF) strengthened on decreasing expectations of further policy easing by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

Minutes from the SNB’s September policy meeting indicated that the central bank downplayed deflation risks and ruled out a return to negative interest rates. The SNB emphasized that its monetary policy remains accommodative, with the full effects of previous easing measures still filtering through the economy.

The USD/CHF pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) declines on the increased likelihood of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, bringing the benchmark rate to 3.75-4.00%, at its October meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 95% possibility of another reduction in December.

However, the US government shutdown has ignited debate among Federal Reserve officials, as policymakers weigh whether to cut rates soon to support a weakening labor market or maintain current levels amid inflation that remains persistently above the Fed’s 2% target.

The downside of the USD/CHF could be restrained as the US Dollar could gain ground due to dampened safe-haven demand, driven by the optimism over the United States (US)-China trade negotiations. Senior officials from the US and China announced over the weekend in Malaysia that they had reached a framework agreement on tariffs and other major issues, setting the stage for Presidents Trump and Xi to finalize the deal during their meeting later this week in South Korea.