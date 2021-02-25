USD/CHF holds its 11-month downtrend at 0.9089 – Commerzbank

USD/CHF has so far failed at the 0.9089 downtrend but the pair is set to maintain upside potential while trading above the 0.9000 level, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF has rallied to and so far failed at the 0.9089 downtrend, this should hold the initial test, but it should be noted that upside risks are growing (we note the strong buy signal on the DMI).”
“The market will need to slide back below 0.9000 minimum to alleviate immediate upside pressure and cast attention back towards 0.8903 the 55-day ma and 0.8868/72 which guards 0.8839/23, the 22nd January low and the 18th December low.”
“Only failure at 0.8823 will trigger a retest of the 0.8758 recent low. Below 0.8758 would target 0.8703/0.8698, the 2014 lows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
