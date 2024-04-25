- USD/CHF drifts lower to 0.9145 on the softer US Dollar on Thursday.
- The hawkish tone of the US Fed has lifted the USD, creating a tailwind for the pair.
- Switzerland’s ZEW Survey Expectations rose to 17.6 in April, compared to 11.5 prior.
The USD/CHF pair trades on a weaker note near 0.9145 during the early European session on Thursday. Traders seem to prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the US preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the first quarter (Q1) later in the day. In the meantime, any development surrounding escalating tensions in the Middle East might boost safe-haven assets like the Swiss Franc (CHF).
The US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policymakers agreed with the central bank’s position to remain on hold. The hawkish tone of the Fed has provided some support to the Greenback in recent weeks. However, investors have doubts about exactly when monetary policy easing will come. The US GDP growth number might offer some hints about how the US economy performs in Q1 of 2024.
The first estimated US GDP growth number is estimated to grow at a 2.5% annualized pace during the first quarter, compared to the previous reading of 3.4%. In case the report shows stronger-than-expected data, this might trigger speculation that the US Fed will delay the rate cut cycle, which might lift the US Dollar (USD).
On Wednesday, data released from the Centre for European Economic Research showed that Switzerland’s ZEW Survey Expectations improved to 17.6 in April compared to 11.5 in the previous reading. Apart from this, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might lift the CHF, a traditional safe-haven currency, and drag the USD/CHF lower.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9143
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9083
|Daily SMA50
|0.8942
|Daily SMA100
|0.8784
|Daily SMA200
|0.8842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9153
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9114
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9012
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9072
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.873
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
