USD/CHF hits fresh multi-month tops, reclaims 0.9300 mark amid stronger USD

- USD/CHF continued scaling higher on Friday and jumped to the highest level since July 2020.
- Sustained USD selling was seen as a key factor fueling the ongoing strong upward trajectory.
- A softer risk tone did little to benefit the safe-haven CHF or hinder the momentum ahead of NFP.
The USD/CHF pair shot to the highest level since July 2020 during the early European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 0.9300 mark.
The pair prolonged its recent strong upward trajectory and continued scaling higher through the first half of the trading action on the last day of the week. The uptick was sponsored by the strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which remained well supported by the prospects for a relatively stronger US economic recovery.
Investors remain optimistic about the US economic outlook amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan. The reflation trade continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher, which, in turn, was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to the greenback.
The sell-off in the US fixed income market reignited after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday said that the recent surge in the US Treasury bond yields was not a disorderly move. Powell's remarks disappointed investors anticipating immediate action to curb a sharp rise in long-term yields, which forced investors to unwind bearish USD bets.
Meanwhile, feats that the rout in the bond market could trigger distressed selling in other asset classes took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets. The risk-off mood, however, did little to benefit the safe-haven Swiss franc or stall the USD/CHF pair strong positive momentum.
Moving ahead, Friday's key focus will on the closely watched US monthly jobs report, due later during the early North American session. A stronger reading will reinforce the narrative of a strong sequential recovery and lift the greenback, paving the way for a further appreciating move for the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9304
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.902
|Daily SMA50
|0.8937
|Daily SMA100
|0.8983
|Daily SMA200
|0.9126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9298
|Previous Daily Low
|0.919
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9102
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8948
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9257
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9369
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood assisted gold to recover early lost ground to near nine-month lows. An uptick in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.