USD/CHF gains traction above 0.8050 amid US Dollar strength

The USD/CHF pair edges higher to near 0.8075 during the early European session on Friday, bolstered by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. The preliminary reading of the U-Mich Consumer Sentiment survey will be published later on Friday.

US officials have expressed conflicting views over the outlook for monetary policy. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee on Thursday exhibited a clear lack of urgency about cutting rates further. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack was even more blunt in opposition to another near-term rate cut, arguing that inflation is a greater concern than labor market weakening and that policy should remain “at a mildly restrictive setting to strike the right balance between our goals.”

Traders will keep an eye on the Fedspeak later on Friday. The Fed’s John Williams, Philip Jefferson and Stephen Miran are scheduled to speak. Comments from Fed officials could support the Greenback against the Swiss Franc in the near term.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) remains optimistic about inflation forecasts. Chair Martin Schlegel said this week that prices should increase somewhat in the next quarters, but interest rates are projected to stay steady for an extended period. These remarks, along with a stable labor market, as Switzerland's Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.0% in October, strengthen the CHF's reputation as a safe-haven currency in the face of global uncertainty.