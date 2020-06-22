- USD/CHF came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new week.
- Fresh coronavirus jitters benefitted the safe-haven CHF and exerted some pressure.
- A broad-based USD weakness added to the intraday selling bias surrounding the pair.
- Strong gains in the US equity futures might help limit any deeper losses, at least for now.
The USD/CHF pair edged lower through the early European session and momentarily slipped below the key 0.9500 psychological mark, or fresh daily lows in the last hour.
The pair met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading range and reinforced a stiff resistance near the 0.9525-30 region. The downtick was sponsored by a combination of factors, including the emergence of some US dollar selling and growing market worries over the second wave of coronavirus infections.
In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported a record increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases globally and dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and provided a modest lift to traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Swiss franc.
On the other hand, the greenback failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead witnessed an intraday turnaround from three-week tops. A broad-based USD weakness further contributed to the pair's weaker tone, albeit strong gains in the US equity futures helped limit any deeper losses for the USD/CHF pair, at least for now.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a range held over the past one week or so. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break in either direction before traders start positioning for the USD/CHF pair's near-term trajectory.
Monday's US economic docket features the only release of Existing Home Sales data, which might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some short-term trading impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9505
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9567
|Daily SMA50
|0.9648
|Daily SMA100
|0.9662
|Daily SMA200
|0.9757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9531
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9488
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9547
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9464
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9583
EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback
EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. Greenback is losing ground across the board, retracing some of the gains picked up on Friday. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400
The GBP/USD pair is down from a daily high of 1.2433, as early optimism fades away. European indexes remain in the red, although not far from their opening levels. Reopening hopes limit the dollar’s bullish potential.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over one-month tops. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal. The emergence of some fresh USD selling might help limit deeper losses. The commodity seems poised to retest multi-year tops, around $1765 level.
