USD/CHF finds support near 0.9800 before SNB's Quarterly Bulletin

- Major European stocks post modest losses on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index clings to gains above 97.30.
- Coming up: Swiss National Bank's (SNB) Quarterly Bulletin.
The USD/CHF pair dropped to its lowest level since late August at 0.9798 on Wednesday but staged a technical recovery in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was up 0.05% on the day at 0.9808.
After major Asian equity indexes closed the day in the negative territory on Wednesday, European stocks struggled to gain traction to reveal a sour market mood, which benefits the safe-haven CHF. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 0.6% on the day to confirm the risk-off atmosphere. The lack of fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade deal seems to be forcing investors to book their profits following the risk rally.
Attention shifts to SNB publication
Later in the day, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will release its Quarterly Bulletin that includes the monetary policy report. The bank is likely to reiterate its willingness to interfere in the FX markets with an aim to curb CHF's strength. In an interview with Blick on Wednesday, SNB Chairman Jordan explained that although there was no need tor an additional rate cut at the moment, the bank wouldn't hesitate to act to further deepen negative rates if CHF were to appreciate strongly.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is adding 0.2% on the day at 97.38 ahead of the American session to help the pair limit its losses. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US in the second half of the day and the market sentiment is likely to continue to drive the pair's action.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9808
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9807
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9902
|Daily SMA50
|0.9911
|Daily SMA100
|0.9887
|Daily SMA200
|0.9937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9845
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9795
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9912
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9814
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9826
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9786
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100
The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on risk-off mood
A dismal market mood weighs on high-yielding assets, benefiting the dollar just modestly. EUR/USD nears the 1.1100 figure after mixed German data.
Market sell-off or a winter selling season
The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.
Gold edges higher to $1480 region amid reviving safe-haven demand
Gold lacked any firm near-term directional bias and remained confined well within this week's narrow trading band below the $1480 region.
USD/JPY remains depressed, just below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range around mid-109.00s.