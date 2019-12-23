USD/CHF finds support near 0.9800 as USD gathers strength ahead of data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 97.70.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield pares early losses.
  • Coming up: Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Durable Goods Orders from US.

After touching its lowest level since late August at 0.9768 last Thursday, the USD/CHF pair staged a decisive rebound on Friday fueled by the broad-based USD strength and closed the week virtually unchanged at 0.9828. Although the pair edged lower at the start of the new week, it reversed its course after testing the 0.9800 handle. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on the day at 0.9818.

Reports of Chinese President Xi accusing the United States of interfering with its internal affairs weighed on the market sentiment at the start of the week. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south during the first half of the day and major European equity indexes painted a mixed picture.

However, with the market activity staying subdued ahead of the Christmas break, the risk sentiment turned neutral as well and allowed the 10-year US T-bond yield to erase its early losses.

Eyes on US data

Additionally, the US Dollar Index inched higher following a technical correction during the early European trading hours to help the pair retrace its drop. Ahead of Durable Good Orders, Chicago Fed National Activity Index and New Home Sales data from the US, the index is at its highest level in more than two weeks at 97.76, adding 0.08% on the day.

Previewing Durable Goods Orders report, “A rebound in auto orders following the end of the GM strike was probably more than offset by a plunge in the especially volatile aircraft component," said TD Securities analysts. "We expect little change in both ex-transportation and core capex orders. Surveys have generally been signaling stalling rather than dramatic weakening in underlying trends.”

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9816
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.9817
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9881
Daily SMA50 0.9901
Daily SMA100 0.9884
Daily SMA200 0.9934
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.983
Previous Daily Low 0.9777
Previous Weekly High 0.9847
Previous Weekly Low 0.9769
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9797
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9786
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9755
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9733
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9839
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9893

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data

EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data

The EUR/USD pair eased ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly fell by 2.0% against an expected 1.5% advance. Dollar remains strong despite the big miss.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low

GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low

The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.

GBP/USD News

A peek at the major market drivers of 2020

A peek at the major market drivers of 2020

We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...

Read more

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region

Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.

Gold News

USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50

USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50

The USD/JPY pair fluctuated in a 50-pip range last week and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. At the start of the new week, the pair remains stuck in its 10-day-old range and was last seen trading at 109.40, down 0.04% on a daily basis.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures