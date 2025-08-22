USD/CHF finds resistance at 0.8100 but stands tall awaiting Fed’s Powell

Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.

In Switzerland, the calendar was light this week, but industrial production figures released earlier showed that factory activity declined and that the trade surplus narrowed, amid a 2.7% decline in exports. These data add pressure on the SNB to ease interest rates into negative levels, and have weighed heavily on the CHF.

More recent data, however, revealed a significant increase in factory prices and strong manufacturing and services activity, pointing to a resilient economy, which has triggered some doubts about the tone of Chairman Powell’s speech. Fed speakers left all possibilities open on Thursday, Cleveland President Hammack showed concern about the inflationary impact of tariffs, while Boston Fed President Collins signalled openness to a rate cut in September amid risks of a weakening labour market.

The US Dollar is trimming daily gains against the Swiss Franc on Friday. The pair’s rebound from Thursday’s lows at 0.8025 has been capped at 0.8100 earlier today, but remains above previous weekly highs, at 0.8090, ahead of the widely expected speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders will be looking for signals of any change in Powell’s rhetoric after the Nonfarm Payrolls shock rattled markets earlier in the month, and the soft CPI released shortly afterwards prompted investors to ramp up bets of immediate monetary easing.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.