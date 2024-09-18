USD/CHF falls to near 0.8450 due to the likelihood of an aggressive rate cut by the Fed

USD/CHF depreciates as traders expect the Federal Reserve to implement a 50 basis point rate cut.

The CME FedWatch Tool indicates the likelihood of a 50 basis point cut has risen to 67.0%.

The Swiss National Bank is expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut at its September meeting.

USD/CHF retraces its recent gains, trading around 0.8450 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may announce a substantial 50 basis point rate cut at September’s meeting scheduled later in the North American session.

The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are assigning a 33.0% probability to a 25-basis-point rate cut, while the likelihood of a 50 basis point cut has risen to 67.0%, up from 62.0% just the previous day.

On Tuesday, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon remarked that whether the Fed cuts interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points, the impact will be “not earth-shattering.” Dimon emphasized that while the Fed needs to make these adjustments, such rate changes are relatively minor in the broader context, as "there's a real economy" operating beyond the Fed’s rate modifications, according to Bloomberg.

On Tuesday, US Retail Sales increased by 0.1% MoM in August, following a revised 1.1% growth in July, surpassing expectations of a 0.2% decline and indicating resilient consumer spending. Meanwhile, the Retail Sales Control Group rose by 0.3%, slightly below the previous month's 0.4% increase.

On the CHF front, traders are likely to pay close attention to the Trade Balance data scheduled for release on Thursday. This report could provide valuable insights into the Swiss economic conditions. Moreover, the solid Swiss Franc (CHF) is leading to speculation that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could be the first major central bank to implement a significant rate cut this year. Economists are forecasting that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) might announce a 25 basis point rate cut at its September meeting.