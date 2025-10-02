USD/CHF eyes inverse H&S breakout – Société Générale

USD/CHF is consolidating after rebounding from its July low, with price action forming an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. A clear break above the neckline at 0.8020 is needed to unlock further upside, while the 0.7870/25 zone remains pivotal support, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

0.8020 neckline key for upside

"USD/CHF tentatively breached the July low of 0.7870 last month, but downward momentum quickly faded. Subsequently, the price reclaimed this level and rebounded towards the 50-DMA and a multi-month descending trend line. The pair is evolving within an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern, which generally signals potential upside."

"However, a decisive breakout above the neckline near 0.8020 is necessary to confirm a short-term up move. Failure to overcome this resistance could result in a pullback. The recent pivot low around 0.7870/0.7825 now serves as a key support zone."