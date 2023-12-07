- USD/CHF records 0.80% gains in the week after buyers regain 0.8700.
- US labor market data remains soft, justifying market participants' rate cuts for 2024.
- Up next: Traders focus shifts to US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
USD/CHF prints decent gains of 0.12% in the day as the North American session begins, extending its weekly gains to 0.80% as buyers reclaim the 0.8700 figure. At the time of writing, the major is exchanging hands at 0.8764 after hitting a daily low of 0.8729.
The USD/CHF aims higher ahead of US NFP data
A busy economic calendar in the United States (US) keeps USD/CHF traders entertained. Firstly, the US Challenge Job Cuts revealed that US employers slashed 45.51K employees from the workforce, exceeding October figures, while the US Department of Labor revealed unemployment claims. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 2 missed projections of 222K, rose by 220K but exceeded the previous week’s 219K.
All that said, there’s just one report linked to employment in the week. The US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday is expected to show the US economy created 180K jobs in November, above October’s 150K, while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to stay around 3.9%.
Given the latest JOLTs and ADP figures suggested the labor market has cooled, if tomorrow’s employment report comes weaker than expected, it could be the last nail in the coffin for the US Federal Reserve (Fed), as investors seem convinced the Fed’s finished to tighten monetary conditions.
Fed Interest Rate Expectations
In the meantime, money market futures had priced 135 basis points of rate cuts by the Fed for the next year, which would likely begin in May, according to the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) data.
Aside from this, the Unemployment Rate in Switzerland hit 2.1%, exceeding October’s 2%, though it barely moved the needle. USD/CHF traders remain heavily focused on US Dollar dynamics.
USD/CHF Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8757
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8753
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.884
|Daily SMA50
|0.896
|Daily SMA100
|0.89
|Daily SMA200
|0.8958
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.876
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8729
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8828
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8797
