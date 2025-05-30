USD/CHF extends the decline below 0.8250, US PCE data in focus

- USD/CHF softens to around 0.8230 in Friday’s early European session.
- Persistent trade-related uncertainties boost the safe-haven flows, supporting the Swiss Franc.
- US April Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report will take center stage later on Friday.
The USD/CHF pair loses ground to near 0.8230 during the early European session on Friday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) due to persistent trade-related uncertainties.
A federal appeals court late Thursday temporarily paused a sweeping ruling against US President Donald Trump’s global tariffs while it takes more time to consider the administration’s request for a longer-lasting hold. Moreover, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that “US President Donald Trump's administration is considering an existing law that includes language allowing for tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days.”
However, Trump has not made a final decision. The administration’s unpredictable policy, along with the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, could support a safe-haven currency like the CHF and create a headwind for the pair.
Following five consecutive rate cuts, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is anticipated to cut its benchmark rate to 0% at the upcoming policy meeting on June 19. That would end a period of positive monetary policy, the lowest in almost three years. SNB President Martin Schlegel said that the Swiss central bank would go sub-zero if needed. That doesn’t appear imminent for now, with only a handful of SNB policymakers expecting such a move this year.
Traders await the US April Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report due later on Friday for fresh impetus. Also, the final reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment and the Chicago of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will be published. If the reports showed better-than-expected outcomes, this could lift the USD in the near term.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower to mid-1.1300s; looks to US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce from the 1.1200 neighborhood, or a one-and-a-half week low, and trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently hover around the mid-1.1300s, down nearly 0.15% for the day, though the downside remains cushioned.
GBP/USD trade below 1.3500; bullish bias remains ahead of US PCE data
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.3415 area amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3475-1.3470 region, down 0.15% for the day, though the downside seems limited as traders might opt to wait for the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold price remains depressed below $3,300; lacks bearish conviction as focus remains on US PCE
Gold price maintains its offered tone heading into the European session on Friday and currently trades just below the $3,300 round figure. The intraday downtick is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength, which tends to undermine demand for the commodity. However, a combination of factors assists the precious metal in holding above a one-week low touched on Thursday.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC slips below key support, ETH and XRP show bearish cues
Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $106,000 on Friday after slipping below a crucial support level, increasing the likelihood of a deeper correction. Ethereum (ETH) faces rejection from a key level while Ripple (XRP) closes below its important support zone, both suggesting increasing downside risks.
Court cracks the tariff dam: Markets surf the euphoria wave
Just when traders thought they’d seen every twist in the tariff saga, the gavel dropped like a lightning bolt over the Pacific. In a blow to Trump’s tariff-centric economic blueprint, the U.S. Court of International Trade slammed the brakes on his sweeping global levies — ruling that the President had overreached.