USD/CHF extends rebound from multi-year lows, trades above 0.9200

  • USD/CHF is rising for the second straight day.
  • Rising T-bond yields help USD gather strength on Monday.
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI in US came in better than expected in July.

The USD/CHF pair slumped tp its lowest level since early 2015 at 0.9056 on Friday but staged a decisive rebound to close the day in the positive territory at 0.9130. On Monday, the pair preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to a 10-day high of 0.9241 in the early trading hours of the American session before retreating modestly. As of writing, USD/CHF was up 0.88% on the day at 0.9208.

DXY extends recovery

The USD's market valuation continues to drive USD/CHF's movements. Last week, the sharp drop witnessed in the US T-bond yields caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to suffer heavy losses. However, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 5% on Monday, helping the greenback outperform its rivals. The DXY, which rose 0.5% on Friday, was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 93.70.

Earlier in the day, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US arrived at 54.2 in July to reveal expansion in the manufacturing sector for the second straight month. This reading beat the market expectation of 53.6 and allowed the upbeat market mood to remain intact.

Meanwhile, the only data from Switzerland showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in July rose from -1.3% to -0.9% on a yearly basis but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9208
Today Daily Change 0.0080
Today Daily Change % 0.88
Today daily open 0.9128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9317
Daily SMA50 0.9448
Daily SMA100 0.9574
Daily SMA200 0.9673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9149
Previous Daily Low 0.9056
Previous Weekly High 0.923
Previous Weekly Low 0.9056
Previous Monthly High 0.9494
Previous Monthly Low 0.9056
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9092
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9073
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9018
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8981
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9203
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

