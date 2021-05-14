USD/CHF drops toward 0.9000 as USD selloff continues

- USD/CHF looks to close second straight day in the negative territory.
- US Dollar Index fell below 90.50 after US data.
- Wall Street's main indexes post impressive gains on Friday.
The USD/CHF pair extended its daily slide during the American trading hours and touched a daily low of 0.9013. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.9028, down 0.35% on a daily basis.
The sharp upsurge witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes weighed on the greenback in the second half of the day and forced USD/CHF to continue to push lower. At the moment, the S&P 500 Index is rising 1.1% on a daily basis and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.4% at 90.35.
The data from the US showed on Friday that Retail Sales in April remained unchanged at $619.9 billion. Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production expanded by 0.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 1%, and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 82.8 from 88.3. Nevertheless, these uninspiring figures were largely ignored by market participants
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is falling 1% on the day, not allowing USD/CHF to stage a rebound ahead of the weekend.
USD/CHF outlook
Credit Suisse analysts think that a sustained move back below 0.9030 would confirm a near-term peak for USD/CHF. "Thereafter, the next levels are seen at 0.9000/8985, which stalled the market on Monday, then 0.8922/10, before 0.8871/62, which is an important price low," analysts added. "Resistance stays at the 200-day average at 0.9083/9115, which should now ideally cap to keep the risks directly lower. Above here, the next levels are seen at 0.9165.”
Additional levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9027
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.9058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9112
|Daily SMA50
|0.923
|Daily SMA100
|0.9084
|Daily SMA200
|0.9082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9094
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9051
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9165
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9126
